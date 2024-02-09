New Delhi – In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its crackdown on the alleged Postal Recruitment Scam in Himachal Pradesh, registering two additional cases related to the illicit securing of jobs as Gramin Dak Sevak/Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM). The accused, including former incumbents in District Hamirpur and Bilaspur, are under investigation for allegedly submitting forged and fake educational qualification documents.

This latest revelation comes in the wake of two previously registered cases by the CBI, which already unearthed a network of fraudulent activities surrounding the recruitment process. The accused individuals, part of a suspected conspiracy, stand accused of utilizing forged educational qualification documents to secure coveted positions within the Postal Department in Himachal Pradesh.

The charges suggest that the accused not only misrepresented their qualifications but also wrongfully drew salaries, causing substantial financial losses to the Postal Department. The ripple effect of these fraudulent activities has raised concerns about the integrity of the recruitment process and the potential impact on the overall functioning of the Postal Department.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the CBI conducted searches at two locations linked to the accused individuals. The premises in District Bhiwani and Hisar (Haryana) yielded incriminating documents, further substantiating the allegations against the accused. The recovered evidence is expected to play a crucial role in establishing the depth of the conspiracy and identifying any additional individuals involved in the scam.

The CBI remains committed to uncovering the truth behind these cases and ensuring that those responsible for compromising the integrity of the recruitment process face the full force of the law. The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge as authorities delve deeper into the intricate web of the Postal Recruitment Scam in Himachal Pradesh.