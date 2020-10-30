Shimla: After hectic poll campaigning in Bihar for the first phase of elections, Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reached Shimla for a vacation.

Rahul reached Shimla by road in the afternoon and is staying at his sister Priyanka Ghandi’s newly constructed Bungalow at Chhrabra in the periphery Of Shimla.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, Secretary Himral said, “The State Congress party was unaware of his visit as it was a private visit as there was no scheduled programme of Congress party.”

The police sources have confirmed of his visit to Himachal Pradesh and that he was staying at the residence of Priyanka Gandhi at Chhrabra. He is on two days visit.

Bihar concluded with its first phase of election on 28 October and second and third phase of elections will be held on 3 November and 7 November respectively.

The results for a total 243 seats in Bihar will be announced on 10 November.