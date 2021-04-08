Una: State Government’s COVID-19 prevention drive took a stall in Una on Thursday after the city’s businessmen and traders refused to get themselves tested. As the situation intensified, the traders closed the shops in the market to express their displeasure.

According to reports, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Una Dr Nidhi Patel reached the market and urged everyone to get themselves tested. However, the traders insisted that those having symptoms should be tested.

When SDM refused to do so, the situation started to get out of hand and angry traders started to protest against her decision and raised slogans against the administration.

President of Una Vyapar Mandal Moti Lal Kapila said that this decision is not right as testing evening will affect their business. He said that those who have symptoms or those who volunteer should be tested.

“We have already suffered huge losses due to the lockdown, now if everyone of us is ordered to get themselves tested then we could suffer more losses” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Patel said that none of these traders was voluntarily coming forward to get themselves tested, therefore she had visited the spot to urge them to get tested but the traders started to oppose her.

She said the administration has launched an active case finding campaign to contain the spread of coronavirus. Therefore, it is necessary for everyone to get themselves tested.

“If traders continue to disobey district administration’s order that an action could be initiated against them” she added.