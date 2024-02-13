In a groundbreaking development, the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog has taken a giant leap toward enhancing the credibility and transparency of its recruitment processes. The commission has introduced advanced verification methods for Group-C post-exams, signalling a bold move to eradicate malpractices and ensure a fair selection process.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the government’s commitment to a corruption-free recruitment system. The implementation of advanced verification methods is part of a comprehensive strategy to rebuild trust in the selection process and safeguard the interests of aspiring candidates.

One of the key features of the new measures is the adoption of an automated process for setting examination papers. This step aims to significantly reduce manual interference and eliminate potential biases in question paper creation, contributing to a more objective evaluation process.

To enhance the verification process, eligible candidates will now be required to submit online job applications with a one-time registration facility. The Chayan Aayog’s dashboard will serve as a centralized platform for registered users, providing easy access to job notifications and advertisements.

After the scrutiny of applications, the commission will generate e-admit cards against user IDs. Candidates will only be granted entry to examination centers after undergoing a rigorous verification process, which includes barcode scanning or biometric verification. These advanced verification methods are designed not only to authenticate the identity of candidates but also to deter any attempts at impersonation or fraudulent activities during the examination.

The Chayan Aayog is also considering the use of CCTV camera surveillance during online objective-type screening tests, further ensuring the integrity of the examination process. This technological intervention aims to create a secure and monitored environment, deterring any potential malpractices.

In addition, an online link will be provided to candidates for practicing various examination patterns, familiarizing them with the format and promoting a more transparent and merit-based approach to recruitment.