Baddi/Solan: A Delhi-based businesswoman with Coronavirus symptoms has died at PGI Chandigarh today. As per report, deceased was earlier admitted at local hospital at Baddi, but following deteriorating her condition was referred to PGI Chandigarh on Thursday.

Deceased is a wife of the director of a Baddi based Helmet making company. It’s reported that woman had reached Baddi on March 14 and was staying at the company’s guest house.

Baddi administration has swung into action and has sealed entire Jharmajri region.

Himachal has so far reported 6 coronavirus cases. Three of them were reported yesterday from Una district, while 3 others were reported in Kangra District. 1 has died from the virus, while 1 patient has recuperated and discharged from the Tanda Medical College.