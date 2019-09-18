HIMUDA to frame policy for allotment of unsold properties on discounted rates

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) will auction its 166 commercial units worth Rs. 60 crores in Parwanoo and Baddi etc. during coming Navratris.

Urban Development, Housing & TCP Minister-cum-Chairperson, HIMUDA, Sarveen Chaudhary, in a Board of Directors meeting, directed HIMUDA to expedite construction of flats and plots in Una and Mandi and taking innovative steps for development of modern and planned township in the State. She also stressed for better quality of construction and upkeep of maintenance of colonies.

The Minister said the Board has approved to develop the housing projects in Sirmour, Una, Solan and Dehra through private sector participation on competitive basis. It was also decided to frame policy for allotment of unsold flats/plots on competitive discounted rates. These properties are located in Solan, Baddi, Moginand, Trilokpur and Parwanoo.

The Board approved a policy for better maintenance of HIMUDA colonies and to expedite development of colonies in Dharamshala, Jathia Devi (Shimla), Sirmour, Una, Solan and Mandi towns. It also approved for grant of Dearness Allowance to the employees of HIMUDA from 144 percent to 148 percent.

Vice-Chairman, HIMUDA Praveen Sharma, Chief Secretary Dr. Shrikant Baldi and other members of the Board were also present on the occasion.