Shimla – The Union Budget 2024-25, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has triggered a sharp divide in political reactions, with the BJP lauding it as a comprehensive plan for economic growth, while the Congress criticizes it as a financial trap.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, in a press conference in Shimla, expressed his satisfaction with the final budget, stating that the 10-year tenure of the Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has propelled India to new heights. Thakur commended Modi’s strong leadership, highlighting India’s progress across various sectors, which has elevated its global standing.

In contrast, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of the Congress party deemed the budget a disappointment, accusing the government of focusing on electoral gains rather than economic fortification. Sukhu criticized the budget, asserting that it failed to meet the expectations of the people and instead laid a financial web to lure voters.

Sukhu emphasized the neglect of Himachal Pradesh’s interests, citing the absence of any allocation despite the recent disaster that inflicted significant loss of lives and property in the state. He lamented the lack of provisions for the expansion of the rail network and the absence of plans for a rapid mass transit system in hilly regions like Himachal.

While the budget speech acknowledged green and solar energy initiatives, Sukhu expressed concern over the absence of a clear roadmap to achieve these objectives. He further criticized the budget for not providing additional tax relief for the middle class and failing to address inflation concerns.

“The budget has exposed the anti-poor face of the Union government,” remarked Sukhu, highlighting the perceived bias towards capitalists and industrialists. He pointed out the absence of relief measures for the common people, especially regarding the high prices of LPG, diesel, and petrol.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns about the neglect of the health sector, stating, “The budget has sidelined the Health Sector as well.”

As political debates intensify over the budget, it remains to be seen how these contrasting perspectives will influence public opinion in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.