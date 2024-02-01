Shimla – In a dramatic turn of events, the internal strife within the Congress party in Himachal Pradesh has come to the forefront, with Sujanpur MLA Rajendra Rana raising serious questions about the state government’s functionality. The rift within the party seems to be widening, following State Party President Pratibha Singh’s recent criticisms, making the situation increasingly challenging for Congress as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections loom large.

In a scathing letter addressed to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, Rajendra Rana has not minced his words, reminding the CM of the promises made during the assembly elections. The focal point of Rana’s discontent is the unfulfilled commitment to provide one lakh jobs to the state’s youth—a promise that played a crucial role in Congress’s electoral campaign.

The Sujanpur MLA has passionately called for immediate action, urging the government to expedite the recruitment process through the State Selection Commission. Rana has specifically demanded the timely announcement of pending recruitment examination results, emphasizing the urgent need to address the growing impatience among the state’s youth.

Rana argues that the youth’s patience is wearing thin, and the government must act swiftly to meet its commitments. The plea comes against the backdrop of mounting frustration among the unemployed youth in the state, who have been eagerly awaiting job opportunities promised by the Congress party.

Highlighting the pressing nature of the issue, Rana stresses that it has been 14 months since the government assumed office, and the time is ripe to deliver on the promises made during the elections. He emphasizes the significance of employing eligible youth and calls for the fulfilment of compassionate employment, asserting that the state’s youth cannot be left in a state of helplessness.

This latest development within the Congress party comes at a crucial juncture, just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The internal discord, compounded by public dissatisfaction over unmet promises, threatens to cast a shadow on the party’s electoral prospects in the state. As the Congress leadership grapples with internal divisions, the countdown to the upcoming elections becomes increasingly uncertain for the party on the four state seats.

The challenge for Congress now lies not only in addressing the concerns raised by its own members but also in regaining public trust and confidence as it navigates the turbulent waters of internal dissent ahead of the critical 2024 elections.