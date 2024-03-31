Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur, has launched a scathing critique of the state’s Congress party, lambasting its lackluster preparations for the upcoming elections and the prevailing uncertainty surrounding its choice of candidates.

Thakur minced no words as he addressed the media in Mandi, painting a stark picture of the chaos within the Congress ranks. He pointedly ridiculed the party’s disorganized approach to election planning, highlighting the absence of clarity on candidate selection as a glaring manifestation of the party’s internal disarray.

The seasoned politician didn’t hold back in his criticism, emphasizing that the prevailing atmosphere against the Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh would undoubtedly benefit the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and by-elections. Thakur underscored the magnitude of public discontent with the relatively new administration, suggesting that such sentiments would likely translate into electoral gains for the BJP.

Thakur attributed the growing disillusionment among voters to what he described as the Sukhu government’s vindictive policies and its failure to deliver on promises made during its tenure. He cited instances of abrupt institution closures and high-profile law and order failures, such as the Manohar murder case in Chamba, as clear indicators of the government’s shortcomings.

Moreover, Thakur highlighted the breakdown of trust between elected representatives and the administration, with ministers struggling to fulfill their obligations effectively. He recounted instances of public resignations and emotional outbursts within the cabinet, painting a grim picture of internal discord within the ruling party.

The tipping point, according to Thakur, came with the defection of nine MLAs from the ruling Congress party, leaving the government teetering on the brink of collapse. He condemned the government’s desperate attempts to retain power, accusing it of resorting to undemocratic measures to stave off impending defeat.

In contrast to the Congress’s apparent disarray, Thakur underscored the BJP’s relentless campaign efforts, highlighting the party’s unity and readiness to face the electoral challenge head-on. He expressed incredulity at the Congress leadership’s failure to rally behind a cohesive candidate roster, lamenting the party’s lack of strategic vision and organizational cohesion.