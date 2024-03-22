In a sharp escalation of political tensions in Himachal Pradesh, Raghubir Singh Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, has publicly criticized Jairam Thakur, the Leader of the Opposition, for what he describes as power-hungry tactics.

Bali’s rebuke comes amid mounting concerns over the BJP’s alleged attempts to destabilize the incumbent Congress government. Accusing Thakur of prioritizing power over democratic principles, Bali admonished the opposition leader for failing to respect the mandate bestowed upon the Congress in the 2022 Assembly elections.

According to Bali, the electorate entrusted the BJP with the role of opposition, a responsibility Thakur purportedly struggles to accept. Bali advised Jairam Thakur to relinquish his greed for power and instead embrace the mandate with humility, emphasizing the importance of constructive opposition in sustaining democratic norms.

Moreover, Bali condemned what he perceives as unethical maneuvers by the BJP, accusing the party of employing money power in its bid to seize control. Asserting the steadfastness of the Congress party against such tactics, Bali reaffirmed his confidence in the stability of the current administration led by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Highlighting Chief Minister Sukhu’s leadership, Bali praised his commitment to public service and empathetic approach to governance. He cited Sukhu’s direct engagement with marginalized communities and significant personal contributions to disaster relief efforts as evidence of his dedication to the welfare of the people.