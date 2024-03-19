Shimla – Amidst the fervour of electoral campaigns and preparations, allegations of electoral misconduct have surfaced in the state as people are reportedly being ferried in vehicles to fill out forms, sparking controversy and raising concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur, has levied serious accusations against the ruling government, claiming that despite the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, forms for the Samman Nidhi scheme are being filled out. Thakur likened this to past incidents during Legislative Assembly elections, accusing the government of attempting to manipulate the democratic process. He emphasized that despite promises made during election campaigns, the government failed to deliver on its commitments, leaving citizens disillusioned.

Moreover, Thakur criticized the selective removal of posters and banners, specifically targeting those related to the construction of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya. He accused the government of bias, alleging that while non-political banners were being removed as per regulations, those associated with the temple were being singled out unfairly. Thakur expressed his dismay at the government’s actions, urging officials to uphold the principles of fairness and refrain from partisan behaviour.

In a scathing critique of the government’s conduct, Thakur highlighted the marginalization of elected representatives, asserting that unelected individuals were wielding authority while elected officials were being sidelined. He cited instances where Congress MLAs felt compelled to support BJP candidates, underscoring the deep-seated discontent within the political landscape.

Furthermore, Thakur pointed to the government’s precarious position, alleging that it resorted to questionable tactics to maintain its grip on power, including the expulsion of opposition MLAs and refusal to allow a division of votes. He contended that the government’s actions betrayed a lack of confidence in its own legitimacy and warned that its days were numbered.

In light of these developments, Thakur rallied support behind the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, positioning him as the beacon of hope and stability amidst the political turbulence. He emphasized the need for strong leadership and reiterated his commitment to the BJP, signaling a unified front against the incumbent government.

As the electoral drama unfolds, the accusations and counter-accusations underscore the high stakes involved, with each side vying for supremacy and public trust hanging in the balance.