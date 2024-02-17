Bilaspur – In a significant development, the Bilaspur police have arrested a woman implicated in the AIIMS job scam related to sweeper appointments. The arrest comes after a thorough investigation into the fraudulent activities surrounding the recruitment process at AIIMS Bilaspur.

Earlier this week, the accused woman had confessed to swindling money from 17 individuals seeking employment as sweepers at AIIMS. The woman reported to be an employee of the company responsible for appointing cleaning staff, admitted to taking varying sums of money, ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000, from different individuals. These funds were allegedly funnelled to the main perpetrator of the scam.

A police team has been dispatched to Gujarat to apprehend the main accused, and it is anticipated that his arrest will unveil further details, potentially leading to the identification and apprehension of additional culprits involved in the elaborate scheme.

The arrest of the woman is a significant breakthrough in the ongoing probe, shedding light on the intricate web of deceit that has affected numerous individuals aspiring for jobs at prestigious medical institution.

The Bilaspur police have been working to unravel the depth of the AIIMS job scam. The arrest of the woman is anticipated to pave the way for a more comprehensive investigation, bringing justice to the victims who fell prey to the fraudulent practices.

Rajpura Panchayat Up-Pradhan Satdev Sharma has demanded to investigate the matter with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and address the concerns regarding the selection process of the company appointing cleaning workers at AIIMS.