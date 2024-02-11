Bilaspur – In a distressing turn of events, a 21-year-old MBBS student at AIIMS Bilaspur lost his life after jumping from the third floor of the hostel under suspicious circumstances. The incident unfolded on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Parikshit, a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Parikshit was rushed to the emergency room in critical condition but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. The police have taken custody of Parikshit’s body, and statements from individuals present at the time of the incident are currently being recorded to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The circumstances surrounding Parikshit’s decision to take such a drastic step remain unclear, and investigators are working diligently to piece together the puzzle. As the investigation unfolds, more details are expected to emerge, shedding light on the factors that may have contributed to this tragic loss.