Bilaspur – In a shocking incident at AIIMS Bilaspur, a senior doctor has been accused of molesting an Operation Theater (OT) technician. Following the formal complaint, the accused doctor has been removed from his position at AIIMS Bilaspur. Simultaneously, a case has been registered against the accused at the Mahila Police Station.

The victim initially brought the matter to the attention of the executive director of AIIMS. Recounting the harrowing experience, the technician revealed that during a routine duty in the operation theatre, the senior resident subjected her to repeated inappropriate touches and obscene acts.

Upon receiving the complaint, AIIMS management initiated an investigation into the matter. Subsequently, the accused doctor was interrogated, and expelled from AIIMS Bilaspur. Sources suggest that the accused has vacated his position at the institution.

In parallel, the technician’s complaint has reached the Mahila Police Station Bilaspur, resulting in the registration of a case under various sections. The police have initiated an inquiry into the matter to ensure a thorough investigation.

The incident adds to a string of controversies surrounding AIIMS Bilaspur. Only last month, an MBBS trainee doctor had tragically jumped from the fourth floor of the hostel, creating shockwaves within the institution. This latest incident has further fueled concerns about the work environment and safety within the prestigious medical facility.

Superintendent of Police Bilaspur, Vivek Chahal, confirmed the registration of the case, assuring that a detailed investigation is underway. The AIIMS administration is now under increased scrutiny to address the issue and implement measures to prevent such incidents in the future.