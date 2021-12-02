The aim of the collaboration is to develop an academic exchange and cooperation program in education and research

Mandi: Indian Institute of Technology Mandi and All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bilaspur have signed a pact to collaborate on Research and Academic Activities.

The two institutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at conducting joint research activities and academic exchange activities.

The MoU was signed in a meeting between Prof. Ajit Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Mandi; Dr. Vir Singh Negi, Director, AIIMS Bilaspur, and Dr. Venkata Krishnan, Dean (SRIC), IIT Mandi.

Under this MoU, both the institutions plan to work on joint research projects and involve in short-term joint academic programs in the future providing the researchers and students with an opportunity to visit and work collaboratively with the other Institution.

The joint research and academic collaboration activities under this MoU will cater to various domains related to medical science and technology including Medical imaging, Digital Pathology, Point-of-care testing devices, Bioinformatics, Endocrinology, Biomaterials, Telemedicine, among others.

During the MoU signing event at IIT Mandi, the two institutions also discussed the future scope of translation of technology in collaboration with industry partners to ensure that the benefits of the research reach society at large.