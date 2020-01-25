Five per cent DA announces for employees and pensioners

Jhandutta/Bilaspur: Himachal celebrates its 50th Statehood day with fervour and gaiety. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over the Statehood day function at Saheed Ashwini Kumar Memorial Senior Secondary School Jhandutta in Bilaspur district.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced 5 per cent DA to the employees and pensioners of the State Government from 1st July, 2019. This would ensure financial benefit of over Rs. 250 crores to the employees and pensioners.

He said that the Golden jubilee year of the Statehood would be celebrated by organising 51 programmes throughout the year in different parts of the State to trace the developmental journey of the State.

Chief Minister hoisted the National Flag and took salute from the impressive march past by contingents of Police, Home-guards, NCC cadets, NSS Cadets, Scouts and Guides and school Children. Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Rattan led the Parade.

Chief Minister also unveiled the Golden Jubilee Plaque on the occasion to mark the 50th Statehood day.

While greeting the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Statehood Day, Chief Minister said the State has witnessed unprecedented development in all spheres of development.

The CM said that when Himachal attained Statehood, the state has 7740 km roads and the literacy rate was 31.3 per cent. There were only 4963 educational institutions and 482 health institutions and only 2944 villages had electricity, he further added. He said that the State has witnessed unprecedented development in all sectors as today the State has a sound network of 37207 km roads and 3128 panchayats out of total 3226 have been connected with roads.

Chief Minister also honoured the participants of cultural programme, Parade Commander and Contingent Commanders on the occasion.