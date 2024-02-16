Shimla – In a recent development, the Himachal Pradesh government has issued a notification granting permission to fill 1,226 vacancies in the police department for male and female constables. The recruitment drive will include 818 positions for male constables, 351 for female constables, and 57 for male drivers. All these positions, categorized as Class III, will be filled through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission via direct recruitment. To promote gender equality, a 30 percent reservation has been earmarked for women candidates in this recruitment process.

The department has forwarded recommendations for recruitment to the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, emphasizing the need for a transparent selection process. Consequently, a written examination will be conducted by the commission to ensure fairness and integrity in the recruitment of candidates for these 1,226 posts.

The allocation of these positions will be carried out in accordance with the population ratio and reservation roster of the respective districts. The distribution of vacancies across various districts is as follows:

– Bilaspur: 46 posts for male constables, 19 for female constables, and three for drivers.

– Chamba: 62 posts for male constables, 27 for female constables, and four for drivers.

– Hamirpur: 54 posts for male constables, 23 for female constables, and four for drivers.

– Kangra: 180 posts for male constables, 77 for female constables, and 12 for drivers.

– Kinnaur: 10 posts for male constables, four for female constables, and one for drivers.

– Kullu: 52 posts for male constables, 22 for female constables, and four for drivers.

– Lahaul-Spiti: Four posts for male constables, two for female constables, and one for drivers.

– Mandi: 119 posts for male constables, 51 for female constables, and eight for drivers.

– Shimla: 97 posts for male constables, 42 for female constables, and seven for drivers.

– Sirmaur: 63 posts for male constables, 27 for female constables, and five for drivers.

– Solan: 69 posts for male constables, 30 for female constables, and five for drivers.

– Una: 62 posts for male constables, 27 for female constables, and four for drivers.

The recruitment process aims to bolster the police force across the state and ensure the representation of candidates based on the demographics and reservation policies of each district. Aspiring candidates are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates on the recruitment process through official channels.