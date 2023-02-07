Shimla: Former Director of AIIMS Delhi, Prof Dr Randeep Guleria has been appointed the new President of the AIIMS Bilaspur.

He assumed the charge on Sunday.

T 50 Dr. Prof. Randeep Guleria has taken charge as the new President of AIIMS Bilaspur. Dr. Guleria is the former Director of AIIMS, New Delhi, and a renowned expert in the fields of pulmonary medicine, critical care, and sleep medicine. #AIIMSBilaspur pic.twitter.com/fGnNoBDPIv — AIIMS_Bilaspur (@AIIMS_bilaspur) February 5, 2023

Alumni of IGMC Shimla, Dr Guleria is the first Indian to get a Doctorate of Medicine (DM) in pulmonary and critical care medicine.

Recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri and Dr BC Roy Award, Dr Guleria is globally recognised for his pioneering work in the field of pulmonary medicine, critical care and sleep disorder.

Earlier Dr has served at AIIMS Delhi for over three decades. He was instrumental in setting up a dedicated Department of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders at AIIMS Delhi in 2011.

AIIMS Bilaspur, an Institute of National Importance is being established at the Kothipura village of Bilaspur.

AIIMS Bilaspur is set up to provide affordable and reliable healthcare services and also augment facilities for quality medical education in the country.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Bilaspur on October 03, 2017.

Dr Pramod Garg, Professor, Department of Gastroenterology, and Associate Dean (Research), AIIMS, New Delhi, was nominated as the first President of AIIMS Bilaspur, in March 2020. AIIMS Bilaspur started its first academic session on January 12, 2021, with a batch of 50 MBBS students.

In May 2021, Dr Vir Singh Negi joined as the first Executive Director of AIIMS Bilaspur.