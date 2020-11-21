Bilaspur: Much awaited premier medical institute All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur is to start functioning from the December. Dr. Jagat Ram said that classes of MBBS will commence from December this year and thereafter efforts would be made to start OPD in January, 2021.

Dr Jagat Ram revealed it during a meeting with BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who were here for inspection and review of the ongoing construction work of AIIMS at Kothipura village in Bilaspur district today.

AIIMS, Bilaspur will have facilities of 750 beds, 183 faculty members and 600 nurses.

Nadda directed to complete the construction work on stipulated time period and asked not to make compromise with construction quality. He said that AIIMS would provide specialised health services to people of the State.

Nadda expressed satisfaction over the fact that despite Covid-19 crisis, the construction work of the AIIMS was going on smoothly and the work is likely to be completed by December 2021.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government was committed to resolve all the issues relating to AIIMS and would extend all assistance for fulfilling the requirements of water supply and power etc. at the earliest.