Shimla: The State Cabinet on Thursday gave the approval to draft MOU between the State Government and Central Government for making AIIMS to act as an Apex Body for Medical Education and Research.

AIIMS Bilaspur would act as a Nodal Institution for providing Super speciality levels of Health Care and a place for achieving excellence in the medical field as well.

Super speciality hospital would also act as Training Center for Doctors, Nurses and Health Workers, providing Medical and Para Medical courses both at the Undergraduate and Postgraduate levels.

AIIMS Bilaspur was inaugurated by PM Narender Modi on Tuesday. Spread over an area of about 247 acres, the 750-bedded premier medical hospital competed with Rs. 1471 crore budget.