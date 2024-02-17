Shimla – In a significant move, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced a six-month age relaxation for the admission of children to the first class in government schools for the academic session 2024-25. The decision was formalized through orders issued by the concerned department on Friday, paving the way for children aged 5 and a half years to enroll in class 1.

The relaxation in age criteria is a one-time provision applicable solely to the academic session 2024-25, emphasizing the government’s commitment to providing accessible and inclusive education for young learners.

As per the official orders, children who turn 6 years old by September 30, 2024, will be eligible to seek admission to class 1 during the current academic session. This adjustment aims to accommodate children who may have missed the regular age cutoff but are ready for formal education.

Furthermore, the government clarified the admission structure for pre-nursery in alignment with the 5-3-3-4 National Education Policy. In Nursery Bal Vatika-1, children above 3 years will be eligible for admission in LKG, while in Bal Vatika-2, those above 4 years can join UKG. In Bal Vatika-3, admission will be open to children above 5 years. It is crucial to note that special children will be granted admission based on their appropriate age.

For further details and inquiries, parents are advised to contact the respective government school authorities for updated information on the admission process and requirements.