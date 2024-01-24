In a significant move to bolster the startup ecosystem in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sirmour and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur, to establish new incubation centres. The MoU was officially inked by Director Industries Rakesh Kumar Prajapati on behalf of the State Government, in the presence of Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan.

With this strategic collaboration, the state aims to fortify the support structure for startups, bringing the total number of incubation centres to 14. Minister Chauhan highlighted that the collaboration with IIM Sirmour will focus on assisting startups in strategy formulation, networking, market outreach, and other pertinent areas. On the other hand, AIIMS Bilaspur will provide specialized support for startups operating in the healthcare sector.

Minister Chauhan emphasized the state government’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for startups, thereby contributing to industrialization and employment generation. The establishment of incubation centres is a crucial step in this direction, offering vital support to startups at various stages of their development.

The Industries Minister articulated that the government encourages the integration of incubation centres within existing institutions to promote the growth of startups. Additionally, entrepreneurs are encouraged to propose innovative ideas for implementation within these premier institutions. Moreover, these institutions will play a pivotal role in facilitating practical training for interns by connecting them with industrial units.

Underlining the government’s dedication to nurturing entrepreneurial skills, Minister Chauhan highlighted the ‘Chief Minister’s Startup/ Innovation Projects/ New Industries scheme.’ Launched to transform educated youth in the state from job seekers to job creators, the scheme is designed to create employment opportunities and provide essential support to startups, fostering their growth.

Minister Chauhan stressed that incubation support is a fundamental component of the startup ecosystem, and to further promote it, the government is actively collaborating with organizations to establish incubators, providing both capital and operational expenditure support. This initiative is anticipated to pave the way for a thriving startup landscape in Himachal Pradesh, aligning with the broader national agenda of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.