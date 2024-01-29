Solan – In a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, the Solan Police have apprehended a major supplier of Chitta from Chandigarh. The arrest comes in the wake of the prior detention of two individuals linked to the illicit trade of Chitta, a dangerous synthetic drug.

The police action unfolded as a result of diligent investigations by the Solan Police, who acted swiftly upon information obtained from the two previously arrested suspects. The operation culminated in the arrest of the prime accused, identified as Amritpal, son of Prem Singh and a resident of Tehri Garhwal. Amritpal has been residing in Chandigarh Sector-52 for the past 21 years.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that Amritpal had been actively involved in the distribution of Chitta to the youth in Chandigarh, as well as in the neighbouring states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. The accused’s modus operandi involved supplying the illicit substance, contributing to the alarming rise in drug-related incidents in the region.

Further scrutiny of the accused’s financial activities uncovered transactions amounting to lakhs of rupees in recent times. The revelations hint at the magnitude of the illegal drug trade and the financial gains associated with it.

The accused was presented before the court on Monday. Confirming the arrest, SP Solan Gaurav Singh emphasized the district police’s unwavering commitment to tackling drug-related crimes, particularly the smuggling of Chitta and other narcotics.

“District Police Solan is continuously keeping a strict vigil on the drug smugglers in the district, especially those involved in the trafficking of Chitta and other drugs,” stated SP Solan Gaurav Singh.