In a recent survey conducted by experts from the National Center for Public Health of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, the State Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, and the Adolescent Health Division of the Union Health Ministry, concerning trends of smoking and alcohol consumption among teenagers in Himachal Pradesh have been brought to light.

The study, encompassing 2855 adolescents and youth across 12 blocks in Shimla, Kinnaur, Kangra, and Sirmaur districts, aimed to unveil the emerging patterns of substance abuse among the state’s younger population.

Smoking Trends: The survey uncovered that 213 children, including 200 boys and 13 girls, had experimented with smoking at least once. Shockingly, 127 of these individuals were still actively smoking at the time of the survey. The age breakdown revealed that 35 children below 15 years of age, 130 in the 15 to 18 age group, and 48 teenagers above 18 years were identified as smokers.

Tobacco Chewing Habits: Thirty-five individuals, comprising 34 boys and one girl, had experimented with chewing tobacco. Of concern, 16 of them were still actively engaged in this harmful habit during the survey.

Alarming Alcohol Consumption: A total of 208 participants admitted to having consumed alcohol at some point. Of these, 177 were boys and 31 were girls. Shockingly, the survey found that 155 individuals were actively consuming alcohol at the time of the survey, indicating a pressing issue that needs immediate attention.

The findings highlight the urgent need for targeted intervention and preventive measures to address the escalating issue of substance abuse among the youth in Himachal Pradesh. Experts and health authorities are urging collaborative efforts to implement strategies that educate, support, and rehabilitate adolescents affected by these harmful behaviours.

As the troubling reality of rising smoking and alcohol consumption among Himachal Pradesh teens comes to the forefront, there is a collective call for action. Parents, educators, and policymakers are urged to work together to create awareness, implement preventive measures, and provide necessary support systems to safeguard the well-being of the future generation in the state. The findings of this survey serve as a wake-up call, demanding immediate and concerted efforts to curb the growing menace of substance abuse among Himachal Pradesh’s youth.