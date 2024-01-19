Rohru – In a major breakthrough, Rohru police successfully intercepted a notorious Chitta smuggler, discovering a concealed stash of 120 grams of the illicit substance hidden ingeniously within the smuggler’s car. The arrested individual, identified as Bunty from Bartu village in the Seema Rantadi Panchayat, has a history of four prior arrests related to Chitta smuggling.

Acting on intelligence received, the police were on high alert for Bunty’s arrival in Rohru. To apprehend him, a strategic blockade was set up near a private Hotel on the bypass. The police received a crucial tip on Thursday, confirming Bunty’s presence in the area. When intercepted, Bunty was found alone in a car.

Initially, a routine search of the vehicle yielded no results. Undeterred, the police decided to conduct a more thorough inspection, leading to the revelation of a hidden compartment within the car’s steering wheel. To the shock of everyone, the police discovered 120 grams of Chitta cleverly concealed under the horn.

The accused was promptly taken into custody, and charges were filed against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

DSP Rohru Ravindra Negi confirmed the ongoing interrogation of the accused, with investigators working to determine the source of the seized Chitta and its intended destination.