Karsog MLA Acquires HP 30B-0001 for Rs 12.5 Lakh

In a dazzling display of opulence and exclusivity, the Transport Department has witnessed a remarkable financial surge, amassing an impressive Rs 45.5 lakh in just a week through its high-profile e-auction of VIP numbers. The public frenzy surrounding these coveted digits has surpassed all expectations, turning the auction into a riveting spectacle.

A highlight of this extravagant affair was the acquisition of HP 30B-0001 by Deepraj, MLA Karsog. Deepraj wins the bid for this number for Rs 12.5 lakh.

The week-long e-auction, which concluded with the declaration of results on Sunday, featured an array of high-demand VIP numbers, with each fetching substantial sums. The most coveted among them, HP 84-0001 from RLA Sujanpur, saw an astounding winning bid of Rs 16 lakh, making it the highest-grossing number in the auction. Pradeep Singh, a resident of Sujanpur, emerged as the owner of HP 84-0001. Meanwhile, Nek Ram from Dharamshala secured HP 39G-0001 for Rs 8.5 lakh, and Nitin Goyal of Kumarsain claimed HP 95-0001 at the same price point.

With these acquisitions, successful bidders now face a tight deadline to fulfill their financial commitments. Within the next three days, by January 31, the outstanding amounts must be deposited, marking the final step in securing their chosen VIP numbers.

In a strategic move to boost government revenue, the Transport Department has been consistently opening up VIP numbers for public e-auctions. This initiative has proven highly successful, resulting in a total earning of Rs 11 crore from the sale of these exclusive registrations.

Director of the Transport Department, Anupam Kashyap, expressed satisfaction with the enthusiastic public response to the VIP numbers auction. The strategic decision to allow private citizens access to these exclusive registrations has not only enriched the government’s coffers but has also added an element of grandeur to the otherwise routine proceedings of vehicle registration.