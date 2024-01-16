In a significant development in the ongoing crackdown on drug peddlers, Shimla police have apprehended two youths from Punjab in connection with the possession of Chitta. The operation carried out under the New Shimla Police Station, unfolded in a hotel located in Khalini, Shimla.

Acting on a tip-off, Shimla Police conducted a thorough search of the hotel premises, leading to the discovery of 23.04 grams of chitta in the possession of two Punjab residents identified as Kunal Sharma and Prithvi Chand. The duo was staying in a room within the hotel at the time of the raid.

SP Shimla, Sanjeev Gandhi, emphasized the district’s zero-tolerance policy towards both drug addicts and smugglers. He stated, “Neither drug addicts nor smugglers will be tolerated in any form in the district.”