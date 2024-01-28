In a significant operation against drug trafficking, Mandi Police successfully apprehended the kingpin of a notorious chitta smuggling network and his associate. The arrests were made after the police seized a substantial quantity of 288 grams of chitta, marking one of the largest drug busts in the Mandi district.

The primary suspect, identified as Chiranji Lal, aged 29, hailing from Tehsil Padhar, District Mandi, had long eluded the police while actively contributing to the escalating drug crisis in the region. His associate, Rajmal, aged 49, was also taken into custody during the operation.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of the accused in the Khaliyar area, police set up a blockade and intercepted a vehicle (HP 76-2450) around 10 pm on Saturday night, leading to the discovery of the significant chitta stash.

Chiranji Lal had been actively operating in the areas of Mandi, Padar, and Joginder Nagar, pushing numerous youths into the clutches of drug addiction. Despite being pursued by both local police and narcotics agencies, he had managed to evade capture until this operation.

The seized consignment, weighing 288 grams, represents the largest chitta haul by Mandi Police this year. The successful apprehension of the accused is expected to disrupt the drug trade in the region, providing a respite to the community grappling with the adverse effects of drug addiction.

ASP Mandi Sagar Chand Sharma commended the efforts of the police team, emphasizing the strategic significance of the operation in curbing the activities of the notorious drug trafficker. Charges have been filed against Chiranji Lal and Rajmal under sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.