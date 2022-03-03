Shimla: The main accused of Una’s illegal firecracker factory blast has been arrested from Mumbai.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Puri, a resident of Nangal, Punjab. The accused was a fugitive ever since the blast occurred. He was arrested on Wednesday by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DIG Sumedha Dwivedi from Mumbai.

This was stated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in the state’s Legislative Assembly during the discussion on Governor Rajendra Arlekar’s address in the ongoing budgets session.

He assured to take stern action will against the accused.

On February 22, an explosion occurred in an illegal firecracker factory located in Bathu area in Una. Around six women workers were burnt alive while more than 14 workers sustained injuries. Many of them were receiving treatment in Zonal Hospital, Una while many were shifted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh. The total number of casualties as of Wednesday have reached 11.

So far, factory Manager Deepak Rana, contractor Gulfam Muhammad and two labourers have been arrested by the police.