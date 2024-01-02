Solan – In a significant breakthrough, the Solan Police have successfully dismantled a major drug network operating across Districts Shimla, Solan, and Kullu. The police have arrested seven individuals, including the alleged mastermind of the network.

The primary kingpin of the drug smuggling operation, identified as a resident of the African country Liberia, was also apprehended. The accused is believed to be responsible for the trafficking of narcotics within the region.

Acting on credible intelligence, the police executed a series of raids at various locations in Shimla, Solan, and Kullu districts, leading to the arrest of the accused individuals.

ज़िला पुलिस सोलन ने जिला शिमला सोलन और कुल्लू में सक्रिय एक मेजर ड्रग नेटवर्क को डिस्मेंटल किया है जिसमें 7 आरोपियों को गिरफ़्तार किया गया है।इस नेटवर्क के मुख्य सरग़ना आरोपी जो अफ़्रीकी मूल का है और अफ्रीकी देश लाइबेरिया का रहने वाला है को भी गिरफ़्तार किया गया है। pic.twitter.com/lOZSWOND9r — Solan Police (@PoliceSolan) January 2, 2024

The arrested individuals are currently in police custody and are set to face charges related to drug trafficking, possession, and distribution. The police are also investigating potential links between the apprehended individuals and other criminal networks operating in the region.

The District Police Solan is now collaborating with relevant agencies to gather more information about the international connections of the arrested individuals and the extent of their involvement in drug trafficking.