Training Programs to Commence on 15th January 2024; Application Deadline: 12th January 2024

In a pioneering collaboration, the Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) at the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi has joined forces with Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) to offer short-term certificate programs in Machine Learning and IoT-based Automation. Set to commence on 15th January 2024, these programs aim to provide participants with essential skills and knowledge, fostering professional development in the rapidly evolving fields of technology and automation.

The initiative, sponsored by HPKVN and conducted in collaboration with IIT Mandi, presents a unique opportunity for the youth of Himachal Pradesh to undergo a transformative learning experience at one of India’s premier institutes. Prof. Tushar Jain, Head of the Centre for Continuing Education, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “These programs, sponsored by HPKVN in collaboration with IIT Mandi, will provide a valuable opportunity for the youth of Himachal to study at IIT Mandi under the guidance of senior faculty and gain practical exposure in advanced IIT labs, along with placement support.”

The training programs are open to a diverse range of participants, including students from engineering, BCA, MCA, ITI, polytechnic, as well as teachers, trainers, and working professionals. The one-month courses, set to commence on 15th January, are offered free of cost. Registrations are currently underway and will conclude on 12th January 2024.

Certification Programs:

Machine Learning: Covering Mathematical Foundations, Python Programming, Statistical Foundations, Data Visualization, and Pre-processing, Machine Learning Applications, and more.

Internet of Things-based Automation: Featuring domain sessions on Python Programming, Android Application Development, Web Development, Computer Vision, and over 10 IoT projects.

Emphasizing holistic development, the programs will not only concentrate on technical skills but also on soft skills, English proficiency, interview preparation, personality development, group discussions, entrepreneurship skills, and startup support. This comprehensive approach aims to prepare candidates for success in both their academic and professional journeys.

As the application deadline approaches on 12th January 2024, interested individuals are encouraged to seize this opportunity for a transformative educational experience at IIT Mandi. The institute stands ready to usher in a new wave of skilled professionals, prepared to meet the challenges of the ever-evolving technology landscape.