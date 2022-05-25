Shimla: One person has been arrested after he brutally assaulted a 22-year-old girl with a knife in Jabli, district Solan after she allegedly refused to marry him, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Nitin, a resident of Solan.

According to police, the girl was living in a rented room in Jabli and is working in a private company.

Before this, she was working in a pharma company in Solan where she met the accused and they became friends.

After some time, the accused proposed to her for marriage but she rejected his proposal. However, he kept perusing her to marriage. He even started to threaten the girl after which she decided to leave Solan and got a job in Jabli.

However, the accused kept following her and on Tuesday evening, he confronted the girl after which he assaulted her with a sharp knife and she sustained serious injuries on her face, neck and shoulders. After this, the accused fled the spot and was arrested on Wednesday.

The girl was rushed to ESI Hospital, Parwanoo from where she was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh for further treatment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Parwanoo Pranav Chauhan confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.