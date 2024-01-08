Dharamshala – In a significant development aimed at fostering self-employment among the youth and advancing clean energy initiatives, the Chairman of Tourism Corporation, RS Bali, shed light on the upcoming Phase-II of the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme in Himachal Pradesh. Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, this new phase will specifically focus on harnessing solar energy through the establishment of solar power projects (SPP) ranging from 100 kW to 500 kW.

RS Bali emphasized the scheme’s potential as a milestone in achieving the state’s renewable energy targets and providing entrepreneurial opportunities for young individuals aged between 21 to 45 years, coupled with a strong emphasis on skill development.

During a recent session addressing the concerns of the people in Kangra and Nagrota Bagban, RS Bali provided insights into the financial incentives for participants in the upcoming Rajiv Gandhi Start-Up Scheme. Individuals embarking on a 100 kW capacity project on three bighas of land will reportedly receive approximately Rs 20,000 for 25 years. Monthly income projections escalate to Rs 40,000 and Rs 1 lakh for projects with capacities of 200 kW and 500 kW, set up on five and ten bighas of land, respectively.

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Start-Up Scheme, the state government is expected to provide 70% assistance through bank loans, with the remaining 30% as equity from the state government. In a move to facilitate the participation of solar energy developers, only a 10% security deposit will be required, which will be refunded after 25 years.

RS Bali expressed the government’s commitment to youth empowerment, stating, “The present government is determined to provide self-employment opportunities for the youth and enhance rural infrastructure, education, and healthcare facilities. Moreover, we are dedicated to addressing people’s problems at their doorstep, ensuring holistic development across the state.”