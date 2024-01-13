In a significant stride towards bolstering tourism and fostering local economic development, the state government, under the visionary leadership of Tourism Corporation Chairman RS Bali, has announced the construction of a state-of-the-art zoological park in Bankhandi, Kangra district. The ambitious project, estimated at Rs 619 crore, is not only set to enhance the region’s tourism appeal but also aims to provide substantial employment and self-employment opportunities for the local population.

Addressing the concerns voiced by the residents of Kangra and Nagrota, RS Bali emphasized the multifaceted benefits the zoological park will bring to the area. The project is designed not only to offer an unforgettable experience for tourists but also to introduce them to the rich cultural heritage and biodiversity associated with the region.

Bali outlined the inclusive approach taken in the design, ensuring that the zoological park becomes a catalyst for positive change in the local economy. He expressed confidence that the initiative underscores the state government’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection.

“With the aim of properly exploiting the tourism potential of the area, the diverse tourism offerings have been meticulously integrated into the design of the zoological park. This strategic move is expected to have a resounding impact on the local economy,” stated RS Bali.

The chairman highlighted the government’s determination to establish Kangra district as the tourism capital of the state, with the zoological park project poised to play a pivotal role in achieving this milestone. The park will feature an array of attractions, including an orientation center, walk-in aviary, exhibitions, and theme-based zones such as Kamyaka Van, Daivatva Van, Chitrakoot, and Dandak Van, all aimed at providing a captivating experience for visitors.

To further enhance the tourist experience, the zoological park will showcase various attractions, including an Aquatic Zone, Nocturnal House, and a Safari in Monorail. These additions are expected to make the park a major draw for visitors, contributing significantly to the overall tourism potential of the region.

RS Bali emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing unemployment among the youth, stating, “Providing self-employment to the youth is the priority of the government, and meaningful steps are being taken in this direction.” He further assured that vacant positions in the government sector are being filled in a phased manner, creating ample employment opportunities for the youth.