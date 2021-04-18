Una: To tackle a drought like situation in the Una district, the local administration has been directed to speed up its interlinking of various water supply schemes.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a review meeting of drought like situation, said that efforts must be made for interlinking of various water supply schemes.

The Chief Minister further suggested rationing of water supply to various villages and habitations in water scarcity areas.

He said that the whole state has witnessed very little rainfall and snow during the winter season, which has adversely affected water sources and thus water supply.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar said that the district has also been adversely affected due to the drought like situation and demanded adequate funds from the state government so that the projects under implementation in the district could be completed soon.

The Una district had suffered from less rainfall and Amb and Gagrat area of the district were adversely affected due to the drought like situation.