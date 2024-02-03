In a political cliffhanger that has captured the attention of Himachal Pradesh, the stage is set for a high-stakes decision regarding the state’s representation in the Rajya Sabha. The impending vacancy, as BJP national president JP Nadda concludes his term, has triggered intense speculation over who will step up to the plate.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) is grappling with a dilemma: whether to field prominent national figures like Sonia Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi or to nurture local talent to represent the state in the Upper House.

Insiders reveal that discussions within the HPCC are ongoing, with the possibility of extending invitations to Sonia or Priyanka Gandhi for the Rajya Sabha seat. A senior Congress leader hinted at the likelihood, stating, “The HPCC will discuss the matter shortly, and there’s a chance they may extend an invitation to either of the two to contest for the coveted Rajya Sabha seat from the state.”

The sentiment among many Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh is inclined towards having a member of the Gandhi family represent the state. Assertions have been made, emphasizing Priyanka Gandhi’s alleged special bond with the state, reinforced by the ownership of a house in Shimla.

Adding his voice to the debate, RS Bali, the national secretary of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) and Nagorta Bagwan MLA, threw his weight behind Priyanka Gandhi. He cited her leadership qualities as instrumental in the Congress victory in the Himachal Assembly elections in 2022, stating, “Her presence in the Rajya Sabha from Himachal will bolster the state’s representation and effectively champion its interests at the national level.”

However, not all voices within the Congress party in Himachal Pradesh align with the idea of an outsider representing the state in the Rajya Sabha. Some leaders have firmly expressed that if the Gandhis decline the opportunity, a local leader should be the preferred choice. This insistence stems from the belief that the state should not be overlooked in favour of a national figure.

In the backdrop of this political intrigue, key dates for the Rajya Sabha elections have been announced: Notification on February 8, the last date for making nominations on February 15, scrutiny of nominations on February 16, the last date for withdrawal of candidatures on February 20, and the date of elections scheduled for February 27.

The absence of an official nominee from the state for the Rajya Sabha seat has opened the door for local leaders to express their interest. While Congress stalwarts like Anand Sharma, Viplove Thakur, and Chandresh Kumari have represented Himachal Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha, the possibility of a fresh, local face taking the mantle is gaining traction.

As the political landscape in Himachal Pradesh brims with anticipation, the countdown to the Rajya Sabha elections continues, leaving the state and the nation on the edge of their seats, awaiting the unfolding of this intriguing political drama. The decision between national prominence and homegrown representation could shape the trajectory of Himachal Pradesh’s political landscape for years to come.