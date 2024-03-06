Nagrota/Kangra – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a Rs 68 crore irrigation scheme for the Changar area. This landmark initiative was unveiled alongside an array of comprehensive development projects totaling Rs 784 crore, showcasing the government’s commitment to holistic progress in Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking passionately about the irrigation scheme, CM Sukhu emphasized its role in revolutionizing farming practices and uplifting the socio-economic landscape of the region. The ambitious plan encompasses the development of cutting-edge irrigation infrastructure, the establishment of water storage facilities, and the implementation of modernized techniques to optimize water utilization.

CM Sukhu assured efficient execution, transparency, and accountability in utilizing allocated funds, maintaining the highest standards of quality. The irrigation scheme is part of a broader series of developmental initiatives, including the opening of a Start-up Incubation Center, a multipurpose model sports complex, an integrated drug prevention and rehabilitation center, the Baroh-Bathu Bridge construction, and a sewerage scheme for Nagrota Bagwan and surrounding areas.

Welcoming the Chief Minister at Nagrota Bagwan, R.S. Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, expressed gratitude for the dedicated projects and regional development announcements. Bali highlighted the positive impact of the Zoological Park’s foundation stone on the local tourism sector, envisioning increased visitor engagement.

In a generous gesture, R.S. Bali contributed Rs 11,000 each, from his personal funds, to 514 registered Mahila Mandals of Nagrota Bagwan as Protsahan rashi, further fostering community support and empowerment.