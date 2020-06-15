Una: Una Deputy Commissioner has appealed the general public to strictly follow the advisory to fight the Coronavirus.

Sandeep Kumar, DC Una, turned to the social media and appealed natives recently returned from the different part of the country to follow the lay down norms of home quarantine. He rued that the cases are increasing at alarming rate and virus is on the verge of spreading on community level.

Posted by DC Una on Monday, 15 June 2020

He cautioned the general public that laxity in following quarantine norms will slip district into another lockdown. At present Una district has found 71 Coronavirus positive cases and 7 of them were tested today only. 38 patients have recovered from the virus, while 33 are still battling from the bug.