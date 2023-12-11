Nagrota Bagwan – Chairman RS Bali recently commended Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for steering the Himachal Pradesh Government towards a milestone of impactful governance. The occasion marked the first anniversary of the government’s formation, celebrated in a meeting at OBC Bhawan Nagrota Bagwan.

RS Bali, Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation and Vice Chairman (Cabinet Rank) of the Tourism Development Board, spoke eloquently about the notable achievements and the efficient governance exhibited under Chief Minister Sukhu’s leadership. The meeting, attended by party officials, served as a platform to discuss preparations for an upcoming program in Dharamshala dedicated to acknowledging the government’s successful year.

Addressing the challenges faced by the state, particularly the monsoon rains that brought disaster, Bali praised Chief Minister Sukhu’s unwavering commitment. He emphasized that Sukhu’s resolute stance on the ground not only fortified the administrative machinery but also earned the state government acclaim at the national level.

“The vision demonstrated by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has set a new standard in impactful governance. His dedication and resilience have not only weathered challenges but have propelled the state towards commendable progress,” remarked Bali.