Dharamshala – The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly started with a bang as political tensions flared on the first day of proceedings, escalating into a heated argument between the ruling party and the opposition.

Before the official commencement, Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs silently protested within the assembly premises, wearing flex banners to express their dissatisfaction with unfulfilled government guarantees. The initial calm from the BJP gave way to uproar after 2:15 pm when Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu criticized the central government’s stance on water issues.

Accusing the previous BJP government of compromising the state’s interests, CM Sukhu highlighted the cancellation of agreements for three power projects given to SJVN. He also alleged disparities in water cess implementation, citing contrasting practices in BJP-ruled states.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur disputed these claims, asserting a consistent central policy on water charges for all states. The disagreement led to a face-off, creating chaos in the assembly.

The winter session, slated to continue until December 23, witnessed discussions on various issues, including the closure of Gosadan in Khajjian and renewable energy. The proposal for the Deputy Speaker election, with unanimous agreement on Vinay Kumar, concluded the tumultuous first day.

As the political heat continues, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly braces for further debates and discord in the days ahead.