In the wake of the monsoon season and intermittent rains in Himachal Pradesh, the State tourism department has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of tourists while travelling within the State. R.S. Bali, Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), has issued an advisory urging tourists to take necessary precautions during their journeys.

The advisory emphasizes the importance of keeping the GPS location of mobile phones on, following guided routes and staying updated on weather conditions. Bali advises tourists to drive slowly, especially in heavy mist, which can significantly reduce visibility. He also highlights the need to avoid rash driving and instead enjoy the scenic journey while respecting the hilly region’s sanctity.

Addressing concerns about traffic jams caused by landslides on the Manali-Kiratpur four-lane road, Bali clarifies that such incidents are common during the rainy season in hilly areas due to ongoing road construction and widening projects. He assures the public that efforts to clear debris are underway, with traffic being diverted through the Chailchowk-Gohar route to reach Kullu. Although the traffic movement is slower, tourists are not stranded for an extended period.

Furthermore, the Kamaand (Kandi-Katola) road is open and has been designated as a one-way route for vehicles coming from the Kullu side. Bali urges those spreading false information to avoid causing panic and assures that light vehicles are permitted to travel while adequate manpower and machinery are working tirelessly to clear the roads. He reassures the public that the situation in the state is normal, with schools, educational institutions, offices, and markets operating as usual.