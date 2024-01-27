Una – In a compassionate response to the challenges posed by heavy monsoon rains, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed a financial aid package of Rs 4.10 crore for families in Una district whose homes were either fully or partially damaged during the disaster.

The CM said it during the ‘Sarkar Gaon ke Dwar’ programme at Bada Bhanjaal in Gagret assembly constituency of district Una today. The monsoon rain had destroyed 55 houses completely, and 298 houses suffered partial damage.

In addition to the relief efforts, Chief Minister Sukhu made announcements during the ‘Sarkar gaon ke Dwar’ programme. CM Sukhu had allocated Rs. 50 lakhs for the Banjhaal stadium and also announced to upgrade Community Health Centre at Daulatpur to a Civil Hospital.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sukhu also revealed plans to open a college in Gagret, subject to the availability of suitable land.