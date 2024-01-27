Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has reiterated allegations against the previous BJP government, accusing them of financial mismanagement that has led to a per capita debt soaring to Rs 1.02 lakh. The state, already grappling with economic challenges, is now witnessing a war of words as Sukhu claims the poor financial condition of the state is a result of the BJP’s negligence.

CM Sukhu asserted that upon assuming office, he found the state’s financial coffers nearly depleted, with barely enough funds to cover basic government expenditures. Despite these financial constraints, the Chief Minister contends that the state government, under his leadership, is working tirelessly to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant through the utilization of its own resources.

Despite the state’s poor financial condition, Sukhu claimed that the Union Government hadn’t provided financial assistance to the state during this critical period. The Chief Minister went on to emphasize that the BJP leaders, both at the state and national levels, provided no support, further deepening the political fissures.

Himachal’s Chief Minister stated that the state has suffered over Rs. 10,000 crores due to the monsoon rain, and the Union government hadn’t provided support to the state. Despite this, the state government stepped up and managed to provide relief to the people of the state from its own resources.