In the escalating political drama surrounding the MLA fund controversy in Himachal Pradesh, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has issued a stern warning, threatening a potential boycott of MLA priority meetings by BJP members. Thakur’s threat comes in response to the state government’s alleged decision to withhold the final instalment of MLA area funds, a claim vehemently denied by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Jairam Thakur, while interacting with Media, accused the state government of deliberately delaying the release of the last instalment of Rs 2.10 crore in MLA area funds. He stressed that if the government fails to release the remaining funds by January 28, BJP MLAs would boycott the upcoming MLA priority meeting.

In a rebuttal, Chief Minister Sukhu defended the government’s actions, asserting that not only were the MLA funds intact, but their allocation was a planned part of the budgetary agenda. Sukhu questioned the urgency behind the demand for funds and suggested that the focus should be on the welfare of the state’s residents rather than political posturing.

The exchange of accusations intensified as Sukhu accused Thakur of failing to seek assistance from the central government during times of disaster. Furthermore, the Chief Minister alleged that BJP leaders were actively hindering the release of a pending disaster relief amount of Rs 10,000 crore from the Centre.