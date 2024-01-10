Palampur – In a significant step towards enhancing administrative infrastructure, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail inaugurated the newly constructed Revenue Sadan building near the Sub Divisional Officer Office Palampur. The inauguration ceremony was attended by government officials, local leaders, and residents eager to witness the progress in their community.

The state-of-the-art Revenue Sadan, constructed at Rs 25 lakh, stands as a testament to the commitment of the government to provide modern and efficient facilities for administrative purposes. Speaking at the event, Ashish Butail expressed his optimism for the continued growth and prosperity of Palampur.

Addressing the audience, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Butel highlighted the government’s dedication to the holistic development of the Palampur Assembly constituency. He revealed that an impressive amount of approximately Rs 500 crore has been allocated for various developmental projects, emphasizing the government’s commitment to addressing the needs and aspirations of the people.

“The planned and all-round development of Palampur Assembly constituency is our top priority,” stated Butail. He emphasized that the government’s approach involves active public participation to ensure that the development initiatives align with the demands and requirements of the local population.

Butail affirmed that the current administration is focused on uplifting the marginalized sections of society, bringing them into the mainstream of progress. “Our goal is to uplift the last person standing in the queue, ensuring that no one is left behind,” he added, underlining the government’s commitment to inclusive and equitable development.