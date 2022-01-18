Enhance wages of the MNREGA workers: Hoshiyar Singh demands

Complete projects report in time-bound manner, CM directs officers

Shimla: MLA Palampur Ashish Butail has demanded to fill vacant posts of specialist doctors at Palampur hospital.

In the MLA priority meeting on Tuesday, Butail asked Chief Minister to ensure adequate ambulances to health institutions in the Palampur constituency.

CM at MLA priority meeting of Kangra and Kinnaur

He demanded to open a BDO office at Palampur and also sought a proper development plan for the development of Palampur town. He suggested setting up a War Memorial and a Para Gliding Training School at Palampur.

Pawan Kajal, MLA Kangra demands to set up an IT park in the constituency and apprised CM about the damage of irrigation kuhals in the flash flood. He demanded the state to maintain them to facilitate the farmers. He also raised the issue of deficiencies at Tanda medical college.

Newly elected Fetahpur MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania demanded funds for the construction and maintenance of roads. He also demands stringent steps to curb the drug menace.

Indora MLA Rita Dhiman demanded to expedite the work of Civil Hospital Indora and also demanded to open a grain market to facilitate the farmers. She also sought channelization of Beas River as well. MLA Jawali Arjun Singh proposed to provide adequate irrigation facilities to the farmers. While MLA Jaisinghpur Ravinder Dhiman demanded funds for ongoing projects in the area.

Hoshiyar Singh, MLA Dehra demanded to enhance the wages of the MNREGA workers at par with the minimum wages. He also demanded proper rehabilitation of the Pong Dam Oustees.

Arun Kumar, MLA Nagrota Bagwan, proposed to develop an industrial area in the constituency to attract investors. Dharamshala MLA Vishal Nehariya demanded to open a Jal Shakti Sub Division at Dharmashala.

He suggested using the local stone slates in the construction of Central University to give it a traditional touch.

MLA Baijnath Mulkraj Premi demanded to provide a proper drinking water facility for Baijnath and Paprola and also asked for constructing a bypass in Baijnath for smooth traffic.

MLA Kinnaur Jagat Singh Negi demanded to do away with the Single Line Administration for the tribal areas as decentralization of power for better governance. He also demanded not to allow the transfer of funds meant for the development of tribal areas to non-tribal areas.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur directed officers to address the different issues taken up by the public representatives on priority and also directed them to complete Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) in a time-bound manner.