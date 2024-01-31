Anupam Kashyap appointed Shimla DC, Amarjeet Singh given Hamirpur DC, Hemraj Bairwa now new Kangra DC

Shimla – In a move aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced a major reshuffle, transferring 23 IAS and HAS officers. The shake-up, disclosed through transfer and posting orders on Wednesday, brings fresh leadership to the forefront in various districts, with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur, Una, Chamba, and Kinnaur witnessing changes.

One of the notable shifts involves the appointment of Amarjeet Singh as the new Deputy Commissioner of Hamirpur district. His wealth of experience, gained from significant roles in the State Secretariat, is expected to contribute to the district’s development. Raghav Sharma, former DC of Una, steps into the role of Director and Special Secretary of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development.

Hemraj Bairwa, the outgoing DC of Hamirpur, takes charge as DC Kangra, with an additional responsibility of overseeing the State School Education Board. Aditya Negi, who previously served as DC of Shimla, now assumes the position of Settlement Officer Kangra Division Dharamshala.

Dr. Nipun Jindal, now the Director of Ayurveda, transitions from his prior role as DC Kangra. The reshuffle also witnesses Arindam Chaudhary, the former DC of Mandi, taking over as the Special Secretary Energy.

In a noteworthy appointment, Anupam Kashyap, formerly the Director of Transport, has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Shimla. Mukesh Repswal, the IT Department Director, is now DC Chamba. Vinay Singh has been named the Director of Horticulture, and Torul S Ravish, the former DC Kinnaur, assumes the role of Deputy Commissioner Kullu.

Amit Kumar Sharma, who previously held the position of Director Personnel and Finance in the Electricity Board, now takes charge as the Deputy Commissioner Kinnaur. Jatin Lal, the Managing Director of State Skill Development Corporation, has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner Una.

Mansi Sahay Thakur is now the Director of Tourism and Civil Aviation, with an additional responsibility of overseeing the Labor Commissioner’s office. Anurag Chandra Sharma, formerly the Municipal Corporation Dharamshala Commissioner, takes on the role of Director Personnel and Finance in the Electricity Board.

Other noteworthy appointments include Sonakshi Singh Tomar as the CEO of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Development Authority, Gandharva Rathore as the Managing Director of Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Corporation, and Zafar Iqbal as the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Dharamshala, who will also serve as the Chief Executive and Managing Director of Dharamshala Smart City.

This extensive administrative reshuffle also includes the transfer of four HAS officers, as well as IPS and HPS officers, including Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar, highlighting the government’s commitment to streamlining and optimizing administrative functions for effective governance.