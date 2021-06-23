Shimla: In a major administrative shuffle, the state government on Tuesday has transferred as many as 41 Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers including Deputy Commissioners (DC) of eight districts and two Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officers.

As per the official order, Managing Director, National Health Mission Dr Nipun Jindal will now be the new DC of Kangra at Dharamshala. He will be replaced by DC, Kinnaur Hemraj Bairwa as Managing Director, National Health Mission.

Secretary, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) Ashutosh Garg has been transferred to the post of DC, Kullu, Special Secretary, (Excise and Taxation and Public Works Department) Arindam Chaudhary as DC, Mandi, Director, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Ram Kumar Gautam as DC, Sirmaur, Director, Urban Development Abid Hussain Sadiq as DC Kinnaur and Director, Women and Child Development Kritika Kulhai as DC Solan.

DC Lahaul-Spiti, Pankaj Rai will be the new DC of Bilaspur while Labour Commissioner-cum-Director of Employment Neeraj Kumar will be the new DC of Lahaul Spiti district. He will be replaced by DC Bilaspur Rohit Jamwal as Labour Commissioner-cum-Director of Employment.

Director, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Yunus has been transferred to the post of Excise and Taxation Commissioner at Shimla. He will be replacing Rohan Chand Thakur who will now be Managing Director, Himachal Pradesh Finance Corporation at Shimla. Meanwhile Managing Director, Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited Amit Kashyap will be the new Director, Tourism and Civil Aviation. Kashyap will also hold charge of Managing Director, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, Shimla.

Apart from this, DC Kullu Dr Richa Verma has been transferred to the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority (BBNDA) at Baddi. She will be replacing Vinod Kumar who has been transferred as Managing Director, Himachal Pradesh Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation, Kangra.

Director, Ayurveda Devinder Kumar Rattan has been transferred to the post of Secretary, HPPSC while Special Secretary to Chief Minister Vinay Singh will be the new Director, Ayurveda.

Principal Secretary, (Public Works Department) Subhasish Pana has been transferred as Principal Secretary (Toursim and Civil Aviation) while Director, (Finance and Personnel) State Electricty Board Capt. (Retd.) JM Pathania as Managing Director, Himachal Pradesh Agro Industrial Packaging India Limited at Shimla.

Sonakshi Singh Tomar has been transferred to the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (Development) cum Project Director, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Sirmaur at Nahan. Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) (Civil) Sarkaghat Zaffar Iqbal as ADC (Development) cum Project Director DRDA, Solan, SDO (Civil) Chamba Shivam Pratap Singh as ADC (Development) cum Project Director, DRDA Kullu, SDO Salooni, district Chamba Kiran Bhadana as ADC (Development) cum Project Director DRDA, Shimla and SDO (Civil) Mandi Nivedita Negi as ADC (Development) cum Project Director, DRDA, Chamba.