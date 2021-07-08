Shimla: In a major administrative shuffle, the state government has transferred as many as 11 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and 71 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers. The orders were issued late Wednesday night.

As per the notification, Additional Director, Health and Family Welfare Sumit Khimta has been transferred to the post of Special Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) he will continue to hold the charge of the post of Director, Health Safety and Regulation.

Advisor (Industries) to the government of Himachal Pradesh at New Delhi Manoj Kumar has been transferred to the post of Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Vigilance), Shimla. Principal Resident Commissioner Rajneesh has been transferred to the post of Advisor (Industries and Urban Affairs) to the government of Himachal Pradesh at New Delhi. Rajinish will continue to hold on to the charge of the post of principal secretary (Urban Development, Town and Country Planning and Information Technology) in Shimla.

Priyatu Mandal after returning from inter-cadre deputation will be the Divisional commissioner, Kangra Division, Dharamshala.

Special Secretary (MPP and Power and NCES) Gopal Chand who is holding the charge of Director (Youth Services and Sports) will also hold the charge of the post of Special Secretary (Urban Development and Town and Country Planning), Shimla, Additional Registrar Coorporate Society, Dharamshala Ashwani Raj Shah as Special Secretary (Education and Information Technology), Shimla while Controller, Printing and Stationery Rima Kashyap has been transferred to the post of Director (Finance and Personnel) Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited.

2019 batch IAS Naveen Tanwar has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) (Civil) Chamba, Rahul Jain as SDO (Civil) Dehra, district Kangra, Ritika as SDO (Civil) Mandi and Shahzad Alam as SDO (Civil), Solan.

The HAS officers who have been transferred include Sandeep Sood, Sachin Kanwal, Raj Krishan, Sushma Watts, Nishant Thakur, Vinay Dhiman, Gian Sagar Negi, Ekta Kapta, Dr (Maj Retd.) Vishal Sharma, Mohan Dutt, Sharawan Kumar, Rajiv Kumar, Raman Kumar Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajesh Bhandari, Sanjeet Singh, Mahender Pratap Singh, Vikas Jamwal, Rajneesh Sharma, Priya Nagta, Hitesh Azad, Amit Guleria, Ashish Sharma, Dhanbir Thakur, Jagan Thakur, Surjeet Singh, Prithi Paul Singh, Anil Kumar, Sanjay Kumar Dhiman, Hari Singh Rana, Balwan Chand, Swati Dogra, Yadvinder Paul, Mohan Singh Saini, Jeevan Negi, Dr Bhuwan Sharma, Chet Singh, Sunny Sharma, Isha and Babu Ram Sharma.