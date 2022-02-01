Mandi: Indian Institute of Technology Mandi has signed a pact with District Disaster Management Authority Kangra on Monday under which the IIT would deploy Landslide Monitoring and Early Warning Systems in the district.

The IIT Mandi would deploy 10 Landslide Monitoring and Early Warning Systems (EWS) at certain sites based upon analysis of sites as per InSAR- based analysis and historical evidence, initiation of slides or falls, and other locations as per satellite imaging.

The MoU was signed between Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi and Dr. Nipun Jindal, Deputy Commissioner, District Kangra.

Speaking about the MoU, Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has a mission to solve the problems of society.

Dr. Nipun Jindal expressed happiness to collaborate with IIT Mandi in the Landslide Early Warning system. He mentioned

“It will help to reduce the lives lost due to landslides. The early warning will also enable the DDMA to prepare better and be ready with mitigations.”

In December, PM Narendra Modi had reviewed the IIT Mandi’s Warning System during his visit to Mandi. Later Governor Rajendra Arlekar also visited IIT Mandi for a discussion on Landslide Risk Management.